Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,703 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,982,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

