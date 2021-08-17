Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 154,824 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,585,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,690,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

