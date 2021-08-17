Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,817,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

