E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 32948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EONGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get E.On alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that E.On Se will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.