e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, e-Money has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $200,842.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00055828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00158812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.28 or 1.00087434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.30 or 0.00922949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.84 or 0.06909236 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.