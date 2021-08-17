Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,051 shares of company stock worth $15,811,484. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93,815.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. 1,107,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.55, a PEG ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

