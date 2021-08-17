DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%.

DXPE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. 1,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DXP Enterprises stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

