DXdao 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $346,251.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $421.79 or 0.00922833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $20.80 million and approximately $346,251.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00328337 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

