DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 163,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

