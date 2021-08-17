Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 91.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 52.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.