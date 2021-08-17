DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 49.1% in July

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,935,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,216,000 after buying an additional 139,530 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 276,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DBL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,839. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

