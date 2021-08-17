Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

DOMO stock opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

