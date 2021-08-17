Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,642. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 4,106.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dolphin Entertainment were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

