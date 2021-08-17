DLocal (DLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect DLocal to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DLO opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. DLocal has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54.

Get DLocal alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in DLocal stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.