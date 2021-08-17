Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $134.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.