Dimecoin (DIME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00088642 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars.

