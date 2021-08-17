DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. 2,489,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $23,912,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

