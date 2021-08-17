Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $949,721.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00538002 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

