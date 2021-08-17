Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Short Interest Update

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,800 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 556,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,488.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXSPF opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38. Dexus has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

