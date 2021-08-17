Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNOF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of HZNOF stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.