Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $154,107.36 and approximately $374.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

