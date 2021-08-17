Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $20.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Desktop Metal by 38.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.