Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €149.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.56 ($190.07).

DHER stock opened at €114.95 ($135.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €118.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

