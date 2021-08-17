Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €161.56 ($190.07).

DHER opened at €114.95 ($135.24) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €118.59. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

