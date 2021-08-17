Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Trimmed by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $383.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $189.38 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.