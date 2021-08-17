David Fisher Sells 4,736 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75.

On Monday, June 14th, David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

