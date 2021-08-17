Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. 69,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

