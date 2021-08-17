Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. 69,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
