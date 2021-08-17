DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.

Shares of DRIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 7,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,033. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 316.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of DarioHealth worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.