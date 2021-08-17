DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%.
Shares of DRIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 7,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,033. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
About DarioHealth
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.
