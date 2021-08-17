Daqo New Energy (DQ) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DQ stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

