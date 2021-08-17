DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Reaches $3.25 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.25 million and $258,433.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,643.01 or 0.99958438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00076613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010433 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

