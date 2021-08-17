Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.