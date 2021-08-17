Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTKB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

CTKB opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

