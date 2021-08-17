Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

Cyren stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 14,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,821. Cyren has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66.

In related news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of Cyren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cyren at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

