CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,811. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CynergisTek has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.90.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

