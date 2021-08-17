CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,811. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CynergisTek has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.90.
About CynergisTek
