CWV Chain Market Cap Achieves $7.56 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $4,239.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00134326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00158919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,015.52 or 1.00019900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.71 or 0.00920984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.85 or 0.06898713 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.