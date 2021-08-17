Custom Truck One Source, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTOS. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CTOS opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.27. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,640,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,454,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,710,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

