Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,972,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.