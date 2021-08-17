Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,157 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,278,614 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPO opened at $114.79 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

