CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

LAW opened at $56.32 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

