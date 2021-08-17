Crypton (CRP) Price Up 23.6% Over Last Week

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $559,428.59 and approximately $5,713.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00125642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,341,890 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

