CryptoFranc Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.22 million and $5,941.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

