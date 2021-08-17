Crust Network Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Crust Network has a market cap of $98.89 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $53.64 or 0.00119549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.08 or 0.00873828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159748 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

