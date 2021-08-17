Crowns (CWS) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.04 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Crowns has a total market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $8.96 or 0.00019088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00949606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00168207 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,096 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

