Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRKN opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRKN shares. Dawson James began coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

