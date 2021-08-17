Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.52. Crocs posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $8.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.88.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

