Critical Analysis: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) vs. Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -257.05% -43.32% -22.77% Gritstone bio -157.14% -45.67% -34.56%

This is a summary of recent ratings for C4 Therapeutics and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 179.17%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Gritstone bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Gritstone bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 56.60 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -6.65 Gritstone bio $4.04 million 97.92 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -2.87

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

