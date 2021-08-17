CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

