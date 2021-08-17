Credits (CS) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $452,516.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

