Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,394 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 72.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 181,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

