Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

NYSE IBM opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

